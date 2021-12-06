TAPPER: So the state of Mississippi also has a law in the books that would ban all abortions, with exceptions only for rape and the life of the mother, that would snap into effect — it's called a snapback law — snap into effect just days after Roe is overturned, if Roe is overturned.

If that happens, would you start enforcing that in your state, the almost complete ban, regardless of how many weeks of the pregnancy?

REEVES: Well, Jake, clearly, it is dependent upon how the court rules and exactly what those opinions allow us to do. . . . And so I just want to make sure everyone is clear that, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, that doesn’t mean that no one in America is going to have access, although that might make people like me happy.

But what it does mean is that all 50 states, the laboratories of democracy, are going to have the ability to enact their own laws with respect to abortion. And I think that's the way it should be in America.

TAPPER: So, is that a yes, that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, you will enforce the almost total abortion ban in Mississippi that exists in the inevitability or in the situation where Roe v. Wade is overturned, yes?

REEVES: Yes, Jake, that is a yes, because, if you believe, as I believe very strongly, that innocent unborn child in the mother's womb is, in fact, a child, the most important word when we talk about unborn children is not unborn, but it's children.

And so, yes, I will do everything I can to protect the lives of those children.

TAPPER: So, the country has been here before, before 1973.

And what happens in reality is, women of means are still able to get abortions, but poor women, young women, vulnerable women end up often seeking abortions in ways that can cause them severe harm, mutilation, if not death in some cases.

So, do you acknowledge that this step will result in some women and almost -- almost certainly getting seriously hurt, some even dying?

REEVES: Well, I certainly would hope that that would not be the case.