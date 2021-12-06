That failure in the suburbs is why Perdue lost, and it is because of one man only: Donald Trump. Perdue carried the key suburban counties of Cobb and Gwinnett by 13 and 10 points, respectively, in his comfortable seven-point statewide win in 2014. This echoed Mitt Romney’s strong performance in those counties in the 2012 presidential election by nearly identical margins. Trump, however, so alienated well-to-do suburbanites that he lost both counties to Hillary Clinton in 2016 even as he carried Georgia by a smaller-than-expected five points. Kemp, who had been endorsed by Trump, did even worse there in 2018, losing both counties by double digits.