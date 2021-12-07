I would support $170 billion — and more — to care for the more than half a million Americans who are living on the streets if that spending had a chance of proving effective. I’m especially concerned about the rising number of single mothers with children in tow making their lives in cars at night, or in tents, or worse. But the reality of at least California’s current homeless-care programs is that they may well foster drug addiction and crime. That means more money could make a bad situation worse.