Homelessness is one of the United States’ greatest current challenges, no matter the region. From Seattle to Los Angeles, the West Coast has been hit particularly hard, but the problem has engulfed big cities across the land and even struck smaller cities, not known for generous public programs.
Los Angeles and San Francisco each already spend a billion dollars a year on homelessness, with little apparent success. It only seems logical that more money will not solve this problem and may make it worse.
Title IV of the House’s BBB is where most of the contemplated billions for homelessness can be found, and most of it lies in vast pools of discretionary funds for grants by the secretary of housing and urban development. But even the relatively small stuff — planning-grant money in the single-digit billions — is staggering.
I would support $170 billion — and more — to care for the more than half a million Americans who are living on the streets if that spending had a chance of proving effective. I’m especially concerned about the rising number of single mothers with children in tow making their lives in cars at night, or in tents, or worse. But the reality of at least California’s current homeless-care programs is that they may well foster drug addiction and crime. That means more money could make a bad situation worse.
Whether one follows the homeless crisis from afar or up close, it cannot fail to shock any person with a heart. You probably cannot visit Skid Row in Los Angeles, as I have. Most readers won’t have the legal background to speak with lawyers familiar with the litigation surrounding Los Angeles’s homeless problems, as I have. Most readers haven’t been confronted by an obviously troubled man a block from the White House, as my wife and I were a week ago.
But you’d have to be blind not to see the growing proliferation of homeless tent encampments. We drive by the unhoused every day in Washington. In Los Angeles, the scale of the plight of these tens of thousands is overwhelming. Paralysis has set in among the officials and agencies charged with the care of these fellow citizens.
In San Francisco, the situation is particularly complicated: a toxic brew of ideology, astronomical housing costs and a radical district attorney has plunged parts of the city into almost constant crisis. Much of this is detailed in Michael Shellenberger’s new book, “San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities.” We had an hour-long conversation on Friday.
What to do about this nationwide disaster? First, the Senate should strip BBB of its money for affordable housing and homelessness aid unless it is accompanied by explicit language on who gets to spend it and how. These billions of dollars must not be captured by the radical advocates of Housing First, an innocuous, even just-sounding slogan concealing a counterproductive radical agenda hostile to the idea of placing any conditions on aid for the homeless.
Shellenberger told me the “problem is just going to get worse” if BBB throws billions to Housing First supporters. At the very least, the law should explicitly make traditional providers of shelter — such as the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities — designated recipients of much of the funding. These groups and other religious organizations serving the homeless insist that they abstain from drugs and alcohol. That would be a good start for putting the money to effective use.
BBB as written by the House will pour more kerosene on the homelessness inferno raging in nearly every U.S. city. Please come to your senses, senators, and stop it. Get smart before you act. Shellenberger’s proposals, modeled on Amsterdam’s very successful interventions, would couple mandatory interventions for drug recovery and mental health treatment with housing beyond the most basic shelter.
Such steps would help the addicted and the mentally ill. In all things, first do no harm. Then, maybe, spend even more than $170 billion on the those who need help, but waste no more on pseudoscientific doses of extremist ideology.