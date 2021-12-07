While the Supreme Court this year, in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, made it more difficult to protect voting rights by weakening one part of Section 2 that prohibits voting measures that have a “disparate effect” on protected groups, this lawsuit goes to the heart of the VRA’s protections against intentional discriminatory redistricting. “The United States’ complaint contends that Texas’ redistricting plan for its congressional delegation violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act because it has the discriminatory purpose of denying or abridging the right to vote on account of race, color or membership in a language minority group in that it deliberately minimizes the voting strength of minority communities,” the Justice Department said in a written statement. The suit challenges the Texas State House redistricting plan as well.