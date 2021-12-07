But runner-up is an achievement. Fred — who died on Dec. 6 at the height of his powers as the best opinion section editor in American journalism — was a master of the strategic mumble. The more important the information he had to impart, the fainter his voice became. With something really big, he would whisper two or three words, then flinch as if saying so much had been painful, then complete his thought after a pause without moving his lips or tongue, which is not as easy as I make it sound.