He was always genuinely interested in points of view he did not share — and in sharing those points of view with Post readers. At his urging, The Post published op-eds from Helms opposing the creation of the International Criminal Court and the ratification of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and supporting the tightening the Cuban embargo, among many others. These were not reluctantly published pieces; Fred asked Helms to write for The Post. The North Carolina senator was the bête noir of the foreign policy establishment, but Fred felt it was important for readers to hear from him and understand his thinking. In my nearly seven years at the committee, we never once got a similar request from the New York Times.