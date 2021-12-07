Anyone willing to abide by those rules was eligible for participation in Fred’s forum. He fervently, unequivocally opposed Donald Trump as a candidate and as president; his editorials in that vein earned him honors as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017. Yet he went out of his way to recruit columnists and contributors who, in his judgment, could express pro-Trump views in good faith. That is how deep his commitment to the cardinal rule of democracy — free discussion — ran.