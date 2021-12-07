Really what Meadows and others who refuse to cooperate are talking about is obstruction, and they are embracing it at the direction of former president Donald Trump. If it were any other former boss, they would likely be looking at an investigation for obstruction of Congress.
The select committee and the full House will no doubt vote to hold him in contempt, as they did for former aide Stephen K. Bannon (who now faces criminal charges), and will also do so for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. While the committee has reportedly interviewed hundreds of witnesses, the refusal of those in Trump’s inner circle poses a serious threat to the investigation.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is already considering this issue in Trump’s suit against the National Archives to block production of his presidential documents to the committee. In that case, no serious observer could miss which way the wind was blowing. The team at the Lawfare blog wrote: “The former president is going to lose. By the end of the argument, even his lawyers plainly understood this. During their rebuttal time, they were openly negotiating with the judges over how long the administrative stay the court had imposed would remain in effect when they lost.” The serial refusal of Trump cronies to cooperate based on the same nonexistent privilege for ex-presidents puts pressure on the D.C. Circuit to rule with alacrity and with broad language that would apply beyond Trump’s papers to appearances by witnesses.
Beyond that case, several consequences may result from Meadows’s obstruction. First, the Justice Department will have to follow the prosecution of Bannon with prosecution of any others who flout Congress. Especially as many Democrats and democracy advocates have voiced displeasure with the Justice Department’s apparent reticence in prosecuting Trump (although from my perspective, such distress is premature), it is essential that the department act to enforce the law and to assist the committee, which is investigating Trump and anyone else involved in the coup attempt.
The Jan. 6 investigation is also looking into Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find” votes to flip the state’s election results. In that case, the principal witness — Raffensperger — is cooperating. There is also a criminal investigation underway in Fulton County, Ga. Obstruction in any area of the investigation should put a premium on public findings and criminal prosecution, if warranted by the facts, where we have easy access to evidence.
As for those refusing to abide by congressional subpoenas, the select committee should make clear that the handful of obstructionists are not impeding its investigation. As we saw from news that Marc Short, former chief of staff to former vice president Mike Pence, is cooperating, there is no shortage of high-level witnesses. The select committee chairman should consider giving an exact count of the number of witnesses (and length of interviews) and of documents obtained. This may encourage witnesses on the fence to come down on the side of cooperation.
It is noteworthy that John Eastman, author of the how-to-stage-a-coup memo, has taken the Fifth, refusing to testify for fear of self-incrimination. And this, in conjunction with the refusal of witnesses to appear, should lead the committee to publicly underscore a simple truism: People do not incur a contempt finding or invoke the Fifth Amendment when there is no criminal activity at issue. Eastman has a legal right not to testify, but that does not stop the committee (which is not a court of law) or the public from concluding there was a far-flung conspiracy to subvert the election, overthrow the will of the people and install the loser as president.
This is what Republicans defended when they opposed the Jan. 6 commission. This is what they ignore when they seek the insurrectionist in chief’s endorsement. Voters and the media could use a reminder that the GOP is enabling its leader and his henchmen to escape possible criminal prosecution.
This was an unprecedented assault on our democracy, and the effort to cover it up by noncompliance speaks to the need to enforce the law and hold all those involved accountable, no matter how distasteful it may be for the attorney general to go after a former president. The alternative — moving on — is preposterous if we are to preserve the rule of law.