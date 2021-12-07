The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is already considering this issue in Trump’s suit against the National Archives to block production of his presidential documents to the committee. In that case, no serious observer could miss which way the wind was blowing. The team at the Lawfare blog wrote: “The former president is going to lose. By the end of the argument, even his lawyers plainly understood this. During their rebuttal time, they were openly negotiating with the judges over how long the administrative stay the court had imposed would remain in effect when they lost.” The serial refusal of Trump cronies to cooperate based on the same nonexistent privilege for ex-presidents puts pressure on the D.C. Circuit to rule with alacrity and with broad language that would apply beyond Trump’s papers to appearances by witnesses.