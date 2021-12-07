‘Asian values’
Editorial, May 27, 1998
The most striking thing about “Asian values” is that Asians themselves, whenever given an opportunity, are repudiating them. “Asian values” is a code phrase used by authoritarian rulers from China to Singapore to justify their repressive governments. These leaders argue that their subjects value social harmony and stability over democracy. Trouble is, the subjects don’t seem to agree.
The latest evidence comes from Hong Kong, where voters Monday delivered a stunning repudiation of efforts by China and Hong Kong’s China-installed ruler, Tung Cheehwa, to limit democracy in the former British colony. In Hong Kong’s first election since reverting to Chinese control last July, turnout was far higher than predicted — and pro-democracy parties swept just about every open contest. Many candidates who shared China’s disdain for liberty were shut out. …
In the end, the champions of “Asian values” lose out because they set up a false choice. Democracy is not an alternative to stability; it is stability’s best guarantor. From South Korea to Hong Kong to Indonesia, that message is carrying the day. [Full text]
In the face of evil
Column, May 9, 1999
If the Holocaust were taking place today, would the story bore us after a few weeks? Would news executives be saying, “We led with Auschwitz last night. Let’s go with something else tonight?”
Would we hasten to reassure Hitler that he could maintain sovereignty over the peoples he sought to destroy?
There is a holocaust taking place today. An entire population, nearly 2 million strong, is being systematically forced from its country. Along the way, people are being murdered, raped, robbed, set on fire and brutalized.
You would think, given that reality, that the political debate in Washington would center on two questions: What more might be done to help the hundreds of thousands still trapped inside Kosovo, still in danger of starving or being killed? And what would be the best strategy to end this massive crime and bring its perpetrators, especially Slobodan Milosevic, to justice?
Instead, the debate in Washington now is moving toward negotiating with Milosevic, and the people inside Kosovo have essentially been written off. Politicians who should know better put the victims and the villains on the same moral plane. Our attention drifts from the Kosovars’ misfortune. …
“To accept the horrors we are witnessing would be to lose our soul,” French president Jacques Chirac said last week. In this war that we will not call a war, that danger remains. [Full text]
Shadow on the U.S. beacon
Column, May 16, 2004
The first victims of U.S. prison abuse at Abu Ghraib were Iraqis. But those who will pay a price also live in Libya and Hong Kong, Venezuela and Burma, and anywhere else human rights are in jeopardy. They will pay a price because America’s capacity to stand up to dictators, and stand up for their victims, is the lowest it has been in memory. And so far at least, President Bush either does not appreciate or does not care enough about this handicap to begin taking the steps that might point to recovery. …
Dictators forever have sought to deflect criticism by playing to anti-Americanism. The difference now is that the United States can hardly talk back. … Some will say this is all to the good if it diminishes the hubris of what President Bill Clinton called the “indispensable nation.” They will say that slave-owning, Indian-eradicating, dictator-propping America was never anything but a fraudulent champion of human rights.
But if you could ask the dissidents and human rights champions who over the decades, in isolated prison cells and frozen work camps, have somehow gotten word that U.S. diplomats or presidents had not forgotten them; if you could ask the elected leader of Burma, who is still under house arrest; or the peasants who are being chased from their villages in western Sudan, or the democrats being slowly squashed in Hong Kong by the Communists in Beijing — if you could ask any of them, you might get a different answer. They might tell you that the United States has never been perfect, has never done enough, has never been free of hypocrisy — but also that if America cannot take up their cause, no one will. [Full text]
The power of the ballot
Column, Jan. 19, 2009
Martin Luther King Jr., born 80 years ago, would not have taken kindly to any suggestion that blacks should delay their push for voting rights while tending to other concerns: low wages, say, or police brutality. Civil rights leaders understood that political power was a prerequisite to fixing income disparities, ending unequal justice and curing other ills.
Yet the incoming Obama administration seems to be inclining, in its foreign policy, toward a philosophy that says: Voting matters, but maybe not as much as economic development, or women’s rights, or honest judges. Its adoption as U.S. policy would be a terrible mistake, for America’s security as well as its moral standing. …
Corruption can be a scourge in democracies or dictatorships. But it is more likely to fester when people have no way to hold their rulers accountable. People die of hunger in North Korea because of Kim Jong Il, not infertile land; they are dying of cholera in Zimbabwe because of Robert Mugabe’s misrule, and grants to improve the water supply won’t help much as long as he remains. Institutions such as a free press and independent judiciary are …crucial — but if you delay elections until dictators have allowed such institutions to emerge you will wait, in most countries, forever. [Read more]
Washington Post editorials will no longer use ‘Redskins’ for the local NFL team
Editorial, Aug. 22, 2014
This page has for many years urged the local football team to change its name. The term “Redskins,” we wrote in 1992, “is really pretty offensive.” The team owner then, Jack Kent Cooke, disagreed, and the owner now, Daniel M. Snyder, disagrees, too. But the matter seems clearer to us now than ever, and while we wait for the National Football League to catch up with thoughtful opinion and common decency, we have decided that, except when it is essential for clarity or effect, we will no longer use the slur ourselves. That’s the standard we apply to all offensive vocabulary, and the team name unquestionably offends not only many Native Americans but many other Americans, too. …
We don’t believe that fans who are attached to the name have racist feeling or intent, any more than does Mr. Snyder. But the fact remains: The word is insulting. You would not dream of calling anyone a “redskin” to his or her face. You wouldn’t let your son or daughter use it about a person, even within the privacy of your home. … [E]very time the R-word is used, something disrespectful is happening. [Full text]
Donald Trump is a unique threat to American democracy
Editorial, July 22, 2016
Donald J. Trump, until now a Republican problem, this week became a challenge the nation must confront and overcome. The real estate tycoon is uniquely unqualified to serve as president, in experience and temperament. He is mounting a campaign of snarl and sneer, not substance. To the extent he has views, they are wrong in their diagnosis of America’s problems and dangerous in their proposed solutions. Mr. Trump’s politics of denigration and division could strain the bonds that have held a diverse nation together. His contempt for constitutional norms might reveal the nation’s two-century-old experiment in checks and balances to be more fragile than we knew.
Any one of these characteristics would be disqualifying; together, they make Mr. Trump a peril. We recognize that this is not the usual moment to make such a statement. In an ordinary election year, we would acknowledge the Republican nominee, move on to the Democratic convention and spend the following months, like other voters, evaluating the candidates’ performance in debates, on the stump and in position papers. This year we will follow the campaign as always, offering honest views on all the candidates. But we cannot salute the Republican nominee or pretend that we might endorse him this fall. A Trump presidency would be dangerous for the nation and the world. …
He has threatened that those who criticize him will suffer when he is president. He has vowed to torture suspected terrorists and bomb their innocent relatives, no matter the illegality of either act. He has vowed to constrict the independent press. He went after a judge whose rulings angered him, exacerbating his contempt for the independence of the judiciary by insisting that the judge should be disqualified because of his Mexican heritage. Mr. Trump has encouraged and celebrated violence at his rallies. The U.S. democratic system is strong and has proved resilient when it has been tested before. We have faith in it. But to elect Mr. Trump would be to knowingly subject it to threat. [Full text]
Why I can’t stop thinking about Otto Warmbier
Column, June 18, 2017
I can’t stop thinking about Otto Warmbier. And the more I think about him, the more I remember all the smart people I’ve heard over the years explaining why the North Korean regime — the regime that “brutalized and terrorized” Otto, as his father said last week — shouldn’t be challenged or destabilized. …
The gulag of the Soviet Union, the concentration camps of Nazi Germany — they have been roughly replicated in North Korea. The whole world knows this — the U.N. report is a public document — and yet the regime lives on. How can that be?
It turns out that plenty of people find the regime repugnant but convenient. China’s Communist rulers are first in that line: Kim Jong Un annoys them, but they do not want a unified, pro-Western Korea on their border. South Korea has a Ministry of Unification but also many citizens who do not want the responsibility or expense of bringing 25 million impoverished North Koreans up to their living standard (South Korea’s population is about 50 million).
For its part, the United States is more interested in negotiating an end to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program than helping its captive millions. “Our goal is not regime change,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in April.
And so, though the country is backward and totally dependent on outside assistance, the regime lives on. The prison camps endure. And Otto Warmbier’s heartbroken mother sits by his side, hoping to coax some sign of consciousness from her damaged boy. [Full text]
Why bring a bonesaw to a kidnapping, Your Highness?
Column, Nov. 18, 2018
That is a question the crown prince of Saudi Arabia should be asked at every opportunity.
“Thank you for granting me an audience, Your Majesty,” everyone should say. “Why bring a bonesaw to a kidnapping?”
President Trump should be similarly interrogated, along with the members of his team who so far seem eager to become accessories after the fact to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
Given that the Saudis have reverted to a lie so preposterous that even their own chief prosecutor felt compelled to abandon it weeks ago, the president should be asked: Why are you abetting this crime?
Are we really okay, as a country, with an ally luring a journalist living in Northern Virginia into what should be a diplomatic sanctuary for the purpose of assassination and dismemberment — and then baldly, brazenly, ludicrously lying about it?
Probably no one in the United States government harbors the slightest doubt that the architect of this crime was the crown prince, as the CIA has concluded. His closest henchmen orchestrated the deed, and they would not dare act without his knowledge.
He bets that it won’t matter. He bets that he can feed an already discredited fairy tale to Trump and Pompeo and Bolton, and they will obediently swallow it. So far his bet seems safe.
But that doesn’t mean the rest of us have to go along.
Why bring a bonesaw to a kidnapping, Your Highness? [Full text]
China has detained an old man and tormented his daughter. Trump thinks this is ‘honorable’?
Column, Jan. 13, 2019
Not long before President Trump expounded on how “honorable” he finds China’s Communist regime, my friend Ti-Anna Wang found herself and her 11-month-old baby in custody in the Hangzhou airport.
How she came to that predicament, after flying halfway around the world, offers a useful lesson on the regime’s honor or lack thereof — and on the vindictive, bullying lengths it will go to keep one young woman from visiting her ailing father.
Ti-Anna, 29, barely knows her father, because in 2002 he was abducted by Chinese security agents while on a visit to Vietnam, bundled across the border, thrown into jail and, eventually, sentenced to life in prison after a one-day closed trial. His ostensible crimes were espionage and terrorism. His true offense was advocating democracy in China from his exile in North America. …
Wang Bingzhang remains in solitary confinement, perhaps now China’s longest-serving political captive. … Ti-Anna has never been permitted to see him, though other relatives are allowed visits from time to time.
So when last summer she was granted a multiple-entry visa, she was, she told me, “pretty ecstatic.” She had appealed in her letter of request for “goodwill and compassion.”
But when she landed in China on Wednesday morning, she was pulled aside at passport control, ushered into a holding room and told, after an hour, that she would not be permitted into the country. …
Six hours later, Ti-Anna was marched, with her husband and daughter, onto a jet, photographed in her seat and sent off to South Korea. …
Not long ago, China’s strongman Xi Jinping boasted that China “has achieved a tremendous transformation: It has stood up, grown rich and is becoming strong.”
But what kind of strength does it take to keep a grandfather locked up as his health declines? Where is the strength in depriving him of the chance to meet a granddaughter? [Full text]
Republican senators, it’s not too late to help save your country
Column, May 31, 2020
Republican senators, you know he is a danger to the republic.
It is not too late to say so. It is not too late to help save your country, and maybe your self-respect.
You know it is wrong for a president to be spreading vile fictions about the death of a young woman 19 years ago. You know it is corrosive when he lies, and lies, and lies. And you know it is contemptible when a president, with his nation on edge as civil unrest spreads, can do nothing but threaten, divide and incite. …
How do I know you know? Because nothing in your careers, before the age of Donald Trump, hints at a willingness to tolerate such odious behavior.
Five years ago, could any of you have imagined excusing a leader who praised white supremacists, called his former opponent a criminal and a “skank,” mocked the weight and appearance of your fellow leaders?
Could you have imagined tolerating a president who sought to bend law enforcement, diplomacy and intelligence collection to his personal needs and whims?
You know, you all know, that he has imperiled the country and cost thousands of lives with his contempt for science and expertise. …
You know that he has dangerously eroded the United States’ security and standing in the world with his impulsiveness, his contempt for allies, his trashing of core American values and his naive embrace of America’s foes. …
So why do you stay silent now? …
You think, better to stay viable. Keep your head down, don’t provoke the bully, and you can help restore sanity when he is gone.
But if he is reelected, restoring sanity may not be an option. The republic will be forever altered, as you know. [Full text]
We’re doing our best with Zoom. But we’ll still need offices — and each other.
Column, Aug. 23, 2020
Humans do better, in good times and bad, together.
We miss each other, in other words.
Well, okay. If the only objections to remote work were some practical and emotional challenges, some discomforts and inconveniences, you might say, never mind, suck it up, let’s save on real estate costs.
But … working remotely forever seems unsustainable.
First, we’re managing now because we know each other. We’ve been colleagues, in many cases for years. Without giving it much thought, we’ve chit-chatted about each other’s families and favorite television shows, adapted to each other’s quirks, come to share in a workplace culture.
Now we’re drawing on that social capital, in a sense, without a good way to replenish it. Over time we will begin to lose track of each other’s children, pets and interests. We’ll have fewer points of common reference. Inevitably, some of us will leave, others will be hired — and how will the workplace culture be passed down then?
If we have to, we will find ways to answer that question. But they won’t be as satisfactory as sharing physical space.
Even today, when we still know each other well, we’re losing a lot by being apart. Some of our best ideas grew out of casual, accidental conversations as we waited for coffee to brew or watched side-by-side out our eighth-floor windows as a thunderstorm approached.
An exchange over the previous night’s speech blossomed into a thought-provoking column. A shared reaction to a movie led to a brainstorm of an outside contributor to solicit. An argument over some news story challenged a reflexive assumption.
As in many workplaces, we’re doing our Zoom-best to replicate those moments. I know my colleagues will continue to produce great journalism from their social distance for as long as necessary.
But let’s not pretend this is just as good. We need our newsroom. We need each other. [Full text]