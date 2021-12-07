But we’re going to be living with covid for the foreseeable future, and doubling down on remote learning is going to make these issues worse, not better. It would be better to use the federal stimulus funds offered up to schools to emphasize small-group learning in the schools themselves. But we also need to reckon with the fact that the damage from the time the schools shut to in-person learning is already substantial and won’t be repaired quickly or easily, and we should not make it worse with more time out of the classroom.