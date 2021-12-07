It is clear the administration’s aim in refusing to participate in the ceremony while still allowing athletes to participate in the actual competition is to punish China, without punishing the people who have worked much of their lives with the goal of seeing how they stack up against the rest of the world. That’s reasonable enough. But it also means there’s more to do to deny a dictatorial regime the glittering display it desires. U.S. allies should follow the example set by Mr. Biden; yet even that is only a start.
The athletes who attend the games without a delegation behind them must speak out in solidarity with the victims of repression; media, including official broadcaster NBC, must spend page space and airtime on telling the truth about the appalling abuses that can’t be papered over with bedecked arenas or burning torches; the United States officials who otherwise would have cheered from the stands must speak out in condemnation from here at home — reminding everyone why they’re skipping out on the spectacle, and from what the spectacle is designed to distract.
Finally, there are the sponsors. The Olympics are about athletic prowess and national pride, but they are also very much about money. The businesses — Coca-Cola, Visa, Airbnb among them — which pay up big for exclusive marketing rights that allow them to slap five colored rings on commercials hawking their products should be ashamed to help Xi’s regime airbrush crimes against humanity. By endorsing an event in a country committing genocide, they effectively endorse the country as a worthy host — precisely the stamp of approval the White House wants to avoid.
The whole world — countries and companies and citizens everywhere — must call the games what they are: the Genocide Olympics.