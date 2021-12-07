One of many failures of the Trump years — and one of the reasons that global democracy has eroded in recent years — was that the U.S. government lost interest in promoting freedom. Trump wanted to emulate dictators such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and even China’s Xi Jinping rather than insist that their countries emulate our democratic example. It is hugely important to once again have a president who is taking the lead in calling out dictators (e.g., with the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics), even if Biden will never go far enough — especially in dealing with problematic allies such as Saudi Arabia — to satisfy human rights advocates.