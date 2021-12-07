Fred had three wonderful children of his own and, only 13 years my senior, he surely would have disowned my paternity claims. But calling him my boss doesn’t capture it. He was my protector, my teacher, my mentor, my North Star. When my first marriage broke up, I talked to Fred. When I had a health scare, I talked to Fred. Whenever somebody powerful attacked my integrity, I talked to Fred. More times than I care to admit, I went to him seeking his reassurance, his approval. If Fred said it was going to be okay, it was going to be okay.