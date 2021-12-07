It’s easy to see why the expanded child tax credit is the primary driver in cutting taxes for lower earners. Consider a family of three earning $35,000 a year. Because of the elimination of the personal exemption, this family would have seen the amount of its income exposed to federal taxes increase by $12,450. The increase in the standard deduction from $12,700 to $24,000 would have offset most of this, but the family still would have seen $1,150 more of its income taxed than it would have before the GOP bill. With a tax rate of 10 percent, that means the family would face an initial tax hike of $115.