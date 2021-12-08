The bill, for example, would address the need for a quick procedure to enforce congressional subpoenas to prevent recalcitrant witnesses from running out the clock. It also includes fixes to the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (which Trump exploited to move money without congressional authorization); limits on contacts between the White House and the Justice Department on enforcement matters; and provisions to prevent the president from unilaterally halting monies appropriated by Congress, as Trump did with regard to Ukraine.
The reforms would also beef up protections for inspectors general; suspend statutes of limitation for crimes committed by a president while in office; require greater transparency with respect to presidential pardons; institute real penalties for Hatch Act violations; set up a process to enforce the emoluments clause; and require major-party candidates for president and vice president to reveal 10 years of their taxes. (If Republicans actually wanted to discourage Trump from running in 2024, they’d jump at the opportunity to implement a tax disclosure policy and real teeth to prevent him from making money from foreigners while in office.)
Schiff in a phone interview pointed out that Republicans have previously sponsored or voted in favor of many of the items in his bill. In 2017, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) backed a bill to aid congressional enforcement of subpoenas, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) sponsored a bill to limit the Emergencies Act. “But now they live in such terror of Donald Trump," Schiff said. "I don’t know how they’ll approach this. They should, if in the future they are ever going to be in the majority.” Even the prospect of a GOP House majority with enhanced powers against a Democratic president will likely not be enough to sway GOP lawmakers, who fear this will look like retaliation against Trump.
Recent events prove the provisions are urgently needed. While former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon has been charged with contempt for failing to respond to a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, his trial is set to begin in July. Schiff said this underscores "the need to have a mechanism to proceed quickly through the courts,” as his bill would do. A summary of the bill explains it would "[empower] courts to levy fines on government officials who willfully fail to comply with congressional subpoenas; and [specify] the manner in which subpoena recipients must comply.”
Schiff said he thinks the courts are aware Trump tried to “play them,” pointing out that Trump’s delay game shows how adept Republicans have become in using “the instruments of democracy to tear down democracy.” He argued, “If Congress cannot enforce subpoenas, it no longer functions as a Congress.”
I asked Schiff whether voters really care about democracy. “I do think democracy really matters to people,” he replied. “The key is to show people how it matters in their everyday lives.” If, for example, big donors control Congress through dark money, ordinary voters won’t ever benefit from climate change bills or drug cost containment. If extreme gerrymandering prevails, “politicians will no longer care what they think."
As for the Jan. 6 committee, Schiff told me, “I am more optimistic [about getting the full story]. I am learning a lot.” He revealed that even though Bannon might not go to trial until July, “The moment he was indicted, it had an impact on other witnesses.” He stressed, “We’re getting a lot of people cooperating … to fill out the picture.”
Schiff finds it ironic that the most bipartisan, efficient committee in Congress may be the Jan. 6 select committee. “There is no quarreling, no division," he said. He recognizes that is because of the participation of Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), two of the very few Republicans who have behaved honorably. He cited historian Robert Caro for the proposition that power does not so much corrupt as it “reveals character.” Schiff observed that one need only look at the contrast between Cheney and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who curried favor with Trump and ousted Cheney. “Unfortunately,” he said, “there are a lot more Elise Stefaniks than Liz Cheneys.”
The Protecting Our Democracy Act will likely pass the House on Thursday. But its prospects in the Senate — like voting rights reforms and fixes to the Electoral Count Act (to make clear state legislatures cannot overturn the will of voters) — remain dim given the filibuster stranglehold. Once more, measures to protect democracy can be defeated by the minority that seeks to undermine it. Until we fix that, even executive branch reform during a Democratic president’s tenure remains elusive.