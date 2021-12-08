Schiff in a phone interview pointed out that Republicans have previously sponsored or voted in favor of many of the items in his bill. In 2017, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) backed a bill to aid congressional enforcement of subpoenas, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) sponsored a bill to limit the Emergencies Act. “But now they live in such terror of Donald Trump," Schiff said. "I don’t know how they’ll approach this. They should, if in the future they are ever going to be in the majority.” Even the prospect of a GOP House majority with enhanced powers against a Democratic president will likely not be enough to sway GOP lawmakers, who fear this will look like retaliation against Trump.