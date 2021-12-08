He decried “rambunctious” boys being treated for ADHD. He denounced a razor ad claiming that bullying and sexual harassment are not “the best a man can get.” He spoke of the “bright side of the aggression and competitiveness.” Hawley argued, “American men are and can be an unrivaled force for good in the world — if we can strengthen them, if we can empower them, if we can unleash them to be who they are made to be.”