She used her standing to prevent scrutiny from the international community and United Nations agencies. She allowed — while also obstructing at every step — the Kofi Annan Advisory Commission on Rakhine State. She consistently defended the actions of the military in the international media. Most egregiously of all, she even defended the actions of the military in a genocide case brought against the country at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Suu Kyi and some of the old-guard core of the NLD were all morally implicated in the genocide. The old core of the NLD initially even resisted international appeals to the NUG to include the Rohingya in the struggle for democracy.