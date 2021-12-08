There’s always some drama on Capitol Hill surrounding the end-of-year consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act, Congress’s annual defense policy legislation, because it is considered a “must-pass” bill. But this year, congressional dysfunction surrounding the defense bill hit a depressing new low. Even though various committees spent months crafting and debating provisions, the process got derailed. Running out of time, the staffs of the leaders of the House and Senate armed services and foreign affairs committees met secretly over the past couple of weeks, wrote a bill of their own, and released it to the rest of the Congress as a fait accompli.