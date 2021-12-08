That’s not going to happen. For all the warm feelings and gratitude Republicans feel for Youngkin having led a sweep of the state’s top three offices, he still has to assume office and get down to the difficult job of governing.
And it will be difficult. More so than Youngkin’s troubled stint at the top of the Carlyle Group.
About that: Youngkin’s initial public image was that of a successful corporate chieftain who willingly left the C-Suite to answer the call to public service.
It makes a good story, but it wasn’t entirely true. Yes, Youngkin long wanted to run for office. But it was hardly a spur-of-the-moment decision. In July 2020, Bloomberg’s Heather Perlberg reported:
Before rising to CEO, [Youngkin] had explored a jump to politics, spending months meeting with Virginia business leaders and political advisers. More recently, as relations with [co-CEO Kewsong] Lee grew strained, Youngkin confided in colleagues he might step down at the end of [2020]. Ultimately, he didn’t wait.
After Youngkin won the Republican gubernatorial nomination, more reporting appeared about his exit from Carlyle. In August, Perlberg and Bloomberg colleague Tom Maloney reported:
[Youngkin] retired after a power struggle that left him in charge of more modest businesses. Current and former employees, asking not to be identified discussing internal business, describe a checkered record at odds with his campaign’s portrayal.
That’s not a great narrative to carry into a governor’s race that drew national attention.
Credit, then, to Youngkin’s organization, which came up with a new image: a red-vested everyman who sounded a bit like the country club Republicans of old. You know, the kind who used to win elections in Virginia’s suburbs as recently as 2017.
Yes, Youngkin had to bow to the MAGA crowd during the nomination contest and the general election. But it appears that rather than become captive to this wing of the party — which would have cost him the election — Youngkin has been very slowly distancing himself from it, and the suburban dad, old-style Republican persona appears to be gaining steam (and not just in the casual dress inaugural party scheduled for next month).
Youngkin is putting tax cuts and school choice ahead of guns and abortion. That’s a reasonable approach that should help cement his standing in those vote-rich suburbs Republicans must win if they hope to make gains in the congressional midterms and in the 2023 Senate races.
It’s a policy and political choice that will have real consequences. Remember: There’s essentially been no one in charge of the Virginia GOP since a disgraced Robert F. McDonnell was ushered off-stage in 2014. With Youngkin in the big chair, the factions that became somewhat feral since McDonnell’s departure are going to have to adapt.
Naturally, there’s already some grumbling, as The Post’s Laura Vozzella reported. Youngkin “made no mention of social issues” in his address to the party faithful last weekend. But the gun and abortion groups “are willing to give Youngkin the space to pursue other priorities before” getting to their issues.
They may be waiting a long time. But the ones who may wait the longest and be the most disappointed are the residents of MAGA land, who believe Youngkin owes his victory to them.
Youngkin hasn’t fully broken with them. But building a Republican apparatus that can win statewide in 2024 (when Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, is likely to seek reelection), 2025 and beyond makes such a break inevitable. It won’t be pretty, and it may find Youngkin looking back on the rockiest days at Carlyle as not so bad after all.