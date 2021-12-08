Biden cannot prevent Putin from invading, but he can make clear what the consequences will be if Putin does so — and then act to implement those consequences. It is noteworthy that both Sullivan and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, in testimony before the Senate committee shortly after the president’s call, stressed that the response by the United States to further Russian aggression will be different from what it was in 2014. President Obama and then-Vice President Biden were in office, so this marks a move away from the reticence of the last Democratic president and the groveling of Donald Trump.