There were promising signs Congress might fix this problem. A measure to transfer control of the D.C. National Guard to the mayor was included in the House-passed version of the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act. It was the first time in a decades-long fight by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) that the measure had advanced so far, and there were hopes that with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House — and with memories of Jan. 6 still vivid — that the D.C. National Guard would finally be placed under local control. But the final version of the NDAA released this week after House and Senate negotiations stripped out the provision. It became a victim — once again — of Republican opposition to giving D.C. residents the same rights enjoyed by every other American citizen.
There are 54 national guard organizations in the United States — one for each state, plus D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands — and D.C. is the only unit that is never under the control of local authorities. Proponents of the status quo talk about the theoretical imperative for the federal government to be able to protect itself, but the actual events of Jan. 6 — when it was the local police force that actually came to the aid of the embattled Capitol — obliterate that argument. That local autonomy in this area is no risk to the federal government is underscored by the fact that the president has the ability to federalize the D.C. National Guard in the same manner that can be used to federalize the national guards of the states and three territories.
President Donald Trump did enlist the aid of the D.C. National Guard — to forcefully clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square in June 2020 in advance of his photo op there. Since then, D.C. officials have found that their lack of authority inhibits their ability to respond in a timely way to emergencies. D.C. shouldn’t have to navigate the rigmarole of layers of federal approval to get the resources needed to respond to an emergency, be it preparing for inclement weather, dealing with a pandemic or putting down an insurrection. It is long past time to make this sensible change.