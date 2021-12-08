But the country should not have come even this close. There should never be any doubt that the U.S. government will meet its obligations. Raising the debt limit should be a near-automatic bipartisan exercise. It approves no new spending, but merely permits the Treasury to finance what Congress has already authorized and is not a legitimate source of partisan leverage. So Mr. McConnell and Mr. Schumer should continue talking — about ways to de-weaponize the debt limit so that Congress never again squabbles over whether to preserve the nation’s basic fiscal credibility.
The country was spared debt-limit strife throughout President Donald Trump’s administration because Democrats cooperated with Republicans to raise the limit without fuss, even as the nation’s obligations rose by almost $7.8 trillion on Mr. Trump’s watch.
After President Biden entered office, Republicans refused to offer a similar reciprocal gesture of good faith. Instead, they used the nonissue to delay Democratic legislation by forcing gratuitous debt-limit battles and demanding that the Democrats take time-consuming procedural steps to settle them. Another aim has been to compel Democrats to raise the debt limit by a specific dollar amount, so Republicans can bash them for it in 2022 campaign advertisements. Ultimately, Mr. McConnell agreed to devising a procedural fan dance: A handful of Republican senators will help provide the 60 votes needed to create a one-time fast-track process to raise the debt ceiling. The fast-track procedure will require only 51 Senate votes to increase the limit. Then Democrats will hike the debt limit without any supporting GOP votes. As this was being choreographed, global markets had to watch anxiously as the United States once again approached its borrowing limit, with the economy in the balance should lawmakers fumble.
Enough drama. Lawmakers should reform the debt limit statute to remove the possibility that partisan extremists can hold hostage the country’s full faith and credit. One bipartisan proposal is to permit the president to suspend the debt limit for a year, so long as the White House submits a debt-reduction plan that Congress could consider under special procedures. There are other possibilities, too. The status quo, in which the nation lurches from debt-limit crisis to debt-limit crisis as politicians seek advantage, is dangerous for the country and, indeed, the world.