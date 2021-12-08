Some educational institutions in Lahore have started awareness campaigns to fight smog. They claim on their websites that the main reason for the smog is crop burning by Indian farmers. But this is not the whole truth. Lahore is the provincial capital of Punjab, and many cities of the province are facing the same problem. Lahore has been losing its tree cover for the past two decades. New housing developments have replaced hundreds of orchards and thousands of acres of agricultural land around Lahore. Industrial pollution, vehicular emissions and fossil-fuel-fired power plants are contributing to the increase in smog. The Lahore High Court recently hinted that it might order a weeklong lockdown in the city due to poor air quality. Last month, India’s Supreme Court ordered authorities to shut down offices in New Delhi and mandate work from home. This is not the first time the court has tried to save this city from death.