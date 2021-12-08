Since then, Kashmiri journalists have been particularly hounded. A report in The Wire stated that more than 40 journalists have been “called for a background check, summoned or raided” in the past two years. Some have been detained, and others have been booked under the UAPA. Indeed, the UAPA has been used against people engaging in a range of human rights work or acts of resistance: from raising anti-India slogans at a funeral, to cheering for the Pakistani cricket team, to demanding the return of the body of a minor son shot and killed by Indian forces.