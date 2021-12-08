Voters cannot say they were not warned. The polite, sane GOP is gone. Voters will have a choice in 2022 between Democrats tethered to the center and a party run by those who sought to overturn the election, who concoct insane conspiracy theories, who defend animations depicting the murder of other members of Congress, who are willing to default on the nation’s debt, who voted overwhelmingly against an infrastructure bill and who just might decide the former president and insurrection instigator Donald Trump should be speaker. (House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is delusional if he thinks the MAGA wing of his party will support him for the position should Republicans win the majority.)