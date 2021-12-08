Rubio’s assessment of this is harsh: “Our economy is now controlled by people who have more allegiance to the global economic order than to their own nation.” Corporate executives will protest, but how else to view actions such as Apple’s Tim Cook’s secret $275 billion deal with Beijing to spend more on Chinese-produced components in exchange for regulatory reforms that would help Apple’s bottom line? The result of these and hundreds of other corporate decisions is that China can afford to build a massive military and test weapons systems that are more sophisticated than our own. They didn’t get this wealth and technical know-how on their own; Americans and their allies gave it to them and continue to do so.