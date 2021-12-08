Divided as Americans are over regulating real firearms, they are also conflicted over how to handle pretend guns. Federal law requires toy guns to have bright orange tips on the barrels to distinguish them from actual weapons. Some places, such as New York City, go further, requiring that toy guns be made entirely in bright colors — pink, green, orange, etc. Naturally, it didn’t take criminals long to realize that they’d fare better if they painted their real guns to look like toys. So, a few weeks ago, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed a measure prohibiting just that, leaving New York with one law that mandates toys not look too much like guns, and another requiring that real guns not masquerade as toys.