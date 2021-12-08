With so little credibility behind economic threats, the only way to make deterrence work is a united military front through NATO. Merkel’s 16-year tenure has done much damage in this regard. A Russian speaker who grew up in East Germany, she has always had a very personal relationship with Putin, who speaks fluent German and also spent years in East Germany as a KGB agent. In conflicts, Merkel’s first instinct was to call Moscow directly, going over the heads of the people of Eastern Europe. She has done the same during the recent migrant crisis in Belarus, making two calls to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.