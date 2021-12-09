In the U.S. debate, religion does play a broader role in abortion controversy. And it can come out in cruel and judgmental ways. Some people are pro-birth rather than pro-life. But it is neither just nor democratic to declare that all opinions informed by religion are fundamentally personal and thus democratically illegitimate. It rigs the debate to argue that John Stuart Mill’s philosophy can be the basis for convictions about human worth, but not centuries of Jewish and Christian philosophic reflection on the demands of human dignity.