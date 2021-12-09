Rather than look out for well-heeled donors, as party leaders have too often done, we should be doubling down on the priorities that a true working-class party would elevate. From that vantage point, the enhanced child tax credit is the perfect example of a policy that should be a higher priority for Democrats within the Build Back Better Act. The program, which offers a fully refundable $3,000 to $3,600 tax credit that goes mostly to lower- and middle-income families with children, has a well-known track record for reducing child poverty. Yet the bill funds the enhanced credit for just a single year. Why should millionaires receive a five-year tax break averaging more than $15,500, while working families have to settle for only one year of the enhanced child tax credit? There is no good answer to this question.