I will campaign around the country and call out candidates who would undermine our elections. I will use the full force of my office to ensure that the Senate filibuster, recently modified to prevent default on the nation’s debt payments, does not block passage of basic reforms necessary to protect elections. We have processes for passage of tax and spending bills with 51 votes; there is no justification for requiring more votes to preserve democracy. Those reforms must include protection against partisan takeover of elections, national standards for audits and repairs for the Electoral Count Act to prohibit members of Congress from trying to overturn the people’s choice for president.