He focused primarily on his domestic agenda as evidence that democracies could produce for voters, a handful of executive orders and stepped-up voting rights enforcement. As for voting rights, he once more avoided any remarks about the filibuster, offering only that failure on voting rights reform is “not an option.”
The primary threat to American democracy is a right-wing movement residing in the Republican Party that rejects the sanctity of elections, objective reality and the fundamental American creed that “all men are created equal." Biden’s refusal to bluntly identify the source of the danger and to condemn its tactics is as inexplicable as it is dangerous.
Biden would be wise to get down to specifics and set forth a series of indisputable facts and fundamental principles. Here’s what that speech would entail:
Throughout my political life, we had two major political parties with different policies, priorities and visions. They both accepted fundamental principles of a democracy — the sanctity of elections, the peaceful transfer of power, the rejection of violence as a means of settling our differences, the rule of law, the need for an independent judiciary, a free press and the need to hold politicians accountable with a common set of facts and honest appraisal of reality.
To my horror, the Republican Party has repudiated most of these principles. There are honorable Republicans, such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who remain loyal to their oaths and refuse to lie about the violent insurrection that tried to overthrow the results of an election. There are Republican governors such as Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’s Charlie Baker who reject violence and adhere to the principle that America is not defined by race or religion. But unfortunately, they are islands of rationality and patriotism in an ocean of lies and authoritarian rhetoric.
Let me be specific. The former president and a majority of Republican House members sought to overturn the results of an election by resorting to strong-arm tactics and spurious legal maneuvers. Even House leadership embraced the “big lie” that the election was stolen. When the former president was unable to pressure the Justice Department and state officials to mount a coup to install him as president, he incited violence.
Virtually all Republican House and Senate members refused to investigate the insurrection with a bipartisan commission. Some continue to play down the attack or lie about the intentions of the rioters. The former president, his handpicked candidates and a large contingent of elected Republicans continue to spread the“big lie,” having convinced a large majority of Republicans that the election was stolen. This conduct is undemocratic, immoral and un-American. In America, we are supposed to lose gracefully and transfer power peacefully.
Republicans continue their assault on democracy and reality. Former senator David Perdue says he would have refused to certify the results in Georgia despite the absence of any discernible fraud and multiple audits. Members of the House post violent videos, cheer vigilantism and speak of “bloodshed” if elections do not go their way.
In state legislatures, Republicans have passed a deluge of laws to limit access to the ballot and empower partisans to take over election administration from nonpartisan election officials. In the Senate, with the exception of Murkowski, every Republican has voted to block debate on minimal voting protections and measures that would prevent future coup attempts.
Voters should demand that all elected leaders respect the outcome of elections; acknowledge that the 2020 election was not “stolen”; support measures to increase turnout and promote access to the ballot box; reject partisan administration of elections, including phony audits; and unequivocally reject violence and violent rhetoric. Candidates who cannot do these basic things cannot fulfill their oaths and must not be entrusted with power.
I will campaign around the country and call out candidates who would undermine our elections. I will use the full force of my office to ensure that the Senate filibuster, recently modified to prevent default on the nation’s debt payments, does not block passage of basic reforms necessary to protect elections. We have processes for passage of tax and spending bills with 51 votes; there is no justification for requiring more votes to preserve democracy. Those reforms must include protection against partisan takeover of elections, national standards for audits and repairs for the Electoral Count Act to prohibit members of Congress from trying to overturn the people’s choice for president.
I also support and will insist upon an up-or-down vote in the Senate on the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which would limit abuse of executive power. That is right — I am in favor of curtailing my own power to ensure future presidents do not abuse it. We need full disclosure of presidents’ and vice presidents’ tax returns, a process to prevent receipt of foreign money (emoluments), transparency in presidential pardons, strict limits on White House contacts with the Justice Department in investigations and tight guidelines on presidents’ emergency declarations. Again, the minority must not be able to use the filibuster to defeat fundamental protections for democracy.
The greatest threat to American democracy comes from within. A movement that does not accept election results, defends lawlessness, traffics in violence and propagates lies must be defeated at all levels of government. Unless and until we defeat politicians who do not uphold democratic values, we will never return to a system of two pro-democracy parties.
Democracy is on the ballot in 2022. We cannot allow it go down in defeat.