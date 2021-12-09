He is brimful of combativeness, even when, on a recent evening, his attention was divided among Republicans’ misadventures, President Biden’s shortcomings and a plate of pasta. Christie might find an outlet for his spiritedness in the Republicans’ 2024 presidential competition. Donald Trump should not assume that he can avoid Republican opposition if he becomes the first former president since Theodore Roosevelt in 1912 to reenter presidential politics. If Trump hopes to be the second president, after Grover Cleveland in 1888, to regain the presidency after losing a reelection bid, he might find Christie ready to rumble.