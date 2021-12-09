This pre-planned coup is what President Biden enables when he refuses to raise the filibuster in speeches and does not signal that this is a red line for his party. It is what Republicans in right-wing media, in office, in think tanks and elsewhere enable when they make excuses for Trump, push the “big lie” and refuse to repudiate violence. It is what mainstream media outlets enable when they draw false equivalence between the parties, refuse to grill Republicans on their willingness to overthrow democracy and use squishy language to explain the effort to subvert democracy rather than stark, plain language.