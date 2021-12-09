The results were investigated in multiple audits and court cases. There was no fraud.
Perdue is saying the quiet part out loud. Given the same circumstances in 2024 — a clean election with close results in key states — Republicans would seek to undo the will of the voters, call on the House of Representatives to “fix” the election and thereby sink our democracy.
I imagine Perdue’s team will spin, “clarify” and backtrack his comment, but the Kinsley gaffe cannot be undone. This demand — that Republicans reverse the results of an election subject to multiple audits and tested in dozens of court cases — is precisely what the leader of the MAGA cult, President Donald Trump, demanded. Jan. 6 was the result of his unsuccessful efforts to pressure elected officials into ignoring their oaths and installing him as the 2020 winner. Next time, with more David Perdues in office, Trump might not need a “stop the steal” rally.
Every Republican endorsed by Trump will be expected to do his or her part — whether it is a state legislator voting for an alternate slate of electors, or a governor refusing to certify the voters’ pick, or a member of Congress challenging electoral votes. Even Republicans not selected by Trump will be under incredible pressure to go along with such a coup attempt — just as so many felt compelled to object to the electoral votes in 2020 and to refuse to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection. (Some, apparently, feared for their lives.)
Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) are aiding this effort by refusing to install breakers that would short-circuit a coup in 2022 or 2024. They refuse to touch the filibuster, so there will be no law to head off the next John Eastman memo or to prevent the replacement of impartial election officials.
This pre-planned coup is what President Biden enables when he refuses to raise the filibuster in speeches and does not signal that this is a red line for his party. It is what Republicans in right-wing media, in office, in think tanks and elsewhere enable when they make excuses for Trump, push the “big lie” and refuse to repudiate violence. It is what mainstream media outlets enable when they draw false equivalence between the parties, refuse to grill Republicans on their willingness to overthrow democracy and use squishy language to explain the effort to subvert democracy rather than stark, plain language.
Politicians — and voters — must acknowledge that MAGA forces are explaining precisely what they will do in 2024. If Americans shrug or, worse, embolden Trump and his ilk, we will see the end of credible, peaceful elections. There can be no more important issue, and unless Democratic activists, candidates and officeholders put this front and center and put guardrails in place, our democracy will veer into chaos.