It is bizarre and ironic that Elon Musk should be the tech billionaire who so opposes government spending. Three of Musk’s endeavors, Tesla, SpaceX and SolarCity, would probably not exist if not for federal support. Tesla owners — like me — have for many years received generous tax credits and incentives from the federal and many state governments. In 2010, after a global recession when Tesla was a fraction of the size it is now, the company got a $465 million loan from the Energy Department, which gave it a desperately needed shot in the arm. The state of Nevada gave Tesla a $1.25 billion tax-incentive package to build a battery factory there.