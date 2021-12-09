This remake of “West Side Story,” by revising some of the “mistakes” from back in the day, might win over more skeptics, but it does nothing to elevate Puerto Rican storytellers. Someone like Spielberg has the power to tell new stories instead of recycling a production aimed more at baby boomers than actual Puerto Ricans. Spielberg did hold a town hall in Puerto Rico about concerns over “West Side Story,” but it was obvious that he was going to do the film no matter what.