The congressional plan, for example, employs the classic redistricting technique known as “cracking” to potentially deny Republicans any seats in a state where they regularly receive about 30 percent of the vote. The new 6th and 8th districts divide rural Republican territory in the northern part of the state and combine them with the heavily Democratic suburbs of D.C., creating two safe Democratic seats where there should be one GOP district. The new 1st District carves out GOP territory in northern Maryland and adds Democratic regions around Annapolis. This transforms a seat that former president Donald Trump carried by nearly 20 points last year into one that President Biden would narrowly carry.
Democrats are not the only party engaged in self-interested shenanigans. The Republican gerrymander of Texas is frighteningly effective. It shored up a number of vulnerable incumbents and basically guarantees the election of at least 24 Republicans from the state’s 38 seats, even though Trump only carried the state by less than six points last year. North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature was not quite as brazen, but still drew a plan that guarantees Democrats only three of the state’s 14 seats even though statewide votes are regularly even.
Bad maps stem from the same source: The legislators who would benefit from friendly lines are in charge of drawing them. That’s a clear conflict of interest, the political version of putting the fox in charge of the henhouse. That’s why redistricting reformers always try to take that power away from legislators and place it in the hands of someone else, either a commission or a court. One can never guarantee that will produce a fair result — just about any method can be subverted — but it dramatically increases the chances.
That’s what happened in Virginia. The state’s voters approved a redistricting commission in 2020, taking line-drawing power away from legislators and placing it in the hands of a bipartisan body. Crucially, the statute adopting the commission had a fail-safe mechanism in case that body deadlocked. The state Supreme Court would then take over redistricting, appointing two special masters — one each from a list presented by each major party — to draw the lines. Those masters, presumably experts in their fields, would then jointly agree on the new maps.
The special masters released their plans Wednesday, and they are an excellent example of what fair maps look like. (Disclosure: I recommended one of the masters be considered when some Virginia politicos asked for my advice.) As their detailed memorandum shows, they carefully considered the state’s geographic and racial breakdowns when drafting the plan. They also strove to keep cities and counties intact wherever possible. Those are hallmarks of sound, fair redistricting principles, and a simple look at the map’s clean lines shows how rigorously they were implemented.
The maps also produce a political result that fairly reflects the state of Virginia’s electorate. Biden carried Virginia by 10 points, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won it by nine points in 2017. That ratio, which is reflected in other races in the Trump era before November’s election, suggests that Democrats should be expected to win about 55 percent of the seats in any given election. Biden would win seven of the state’s 11 congressional districts under the masters’ plan, although he won Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria’s 2nd District by only two points. That suggests Democrats should win six or seven seats in a typical year.
But the map is also capable of producing a GOP majority in years such as 2021. Glenn Youngkin’s two-point victory shows how Republicans can win the Old Dominion, and analysis shows that Youngkin would have carried six of the special masters’ congressional seats. Election analyst J. Miles Coleman estimates that Youngkin carried the masters’ 10th District, held by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton by 52 to 48 percent, which would give Republicans a strong chance to win in a good year for the GOP. That’s exactly what a fair map should do — allow a change in voter preference to result in a change in who represents them.
Redistricting reform is sorely needed to enhance the representative character of American democracy. If more states adopted procedures like Virginia’s, the country would be better off.