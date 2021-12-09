The congressional plan, for example, employs the classic redistricting technique known as “cracking” to potentially deny Republicans any seats in a state where they regularly receive about 30 percent of the vote. The new 6th and 8th districts divide rural Republican territory in the northern part of the state and combine them with the heavily Democratic suburbs of D.C., creating two safe Democratic seats where there should be one GOP district. The new 1st District carves out GOP territory in northern Maryland and adds Democratic regions around Annapolis. This transforms a seat that former president Donald Trump carried by nearly 20 points last year into one that President Biden would narrowly carry.