In defying the legitimate demands of a congressional committee, he joins former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon and the other Trump acolytes who have resisted telling the panel what they know. This defiance cannot stand.
Mr. Meadows and Mr. Bannon claim they need not testify, citing executive privilege. But, as Peter Keisler, Stuart Gerson and Alan Raul observed in a Post op-ed, it is the current president’s prerogative — not Mr. Trump’s — to protect the interests of the executive branch, which include preserving the president’s ability to consult advisers without congressional intrusion. President Biden declined to assert executive privilege to prevent their appearance before Congress. One can argue that Mr. Biden should have made a different decision; his refusal to assert executive privilege on behalf of Mr. Meadows might set a precedent that future presidents and Congresses could abuse to haul former White House aides before Congress for harassment. But once Mr. Biden made his call, the Trump witnesses’ case for immunity from congressional subpoenas took a major blow.
Even if Mr. Biden had tried to claim executive privilege to shield Mr. Meadows or Mr. Bannon, it is unlikely the president’s actions would have been valid. Executive privilege does not protect executive branch officials from testifying about presidential wrongdoing or about political activities. The Jan. 6 investigation concerns a president who riled a mob, directed the throng to the Capitol and sat by while his supporters ransacked it in his name — that is, wrongdoing in the service of his political interests.
Mr. Bannon was not even a White House employee during the Jan. 6 catastrophe, making his refusal to cooperate even more absurd. The full House has already forwarded his case to the Justice Department for prosecution, and federal lawyers are pursuing the case.
However, the courts might not move fast enough to aid the Jan. 6 investigation. Mr. Bannon’s lawyers are promising a lengthy legal fracas, asking the court to delay his trial until October. Prosecutors asked to begin in April. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols split the difference, scheduling the trial to start on July 18 — more than seven months from now. Potential trials for Mr. Meadows and other recalcitrants could take even longer. The strategy is obvious: If they run the clock long enough, the Republicans might retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections and shut down the Jan. 6 investigation before the courts have punished the holdouts or declared their claims of immunity invalid.
Judges should not let themselves become accessories in a blatant ploy to hollow out the legislative branch’s investigative powers. Trials should be swift and decisive. Defying Congress so brazenly must result in certain punishment.