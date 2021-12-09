The Guttmacher Institute reported in October:
By the time the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the Mississippi case, there will be nine states with an abortion ban still on the books from before Roe v. Wade, 12 states with a trigger ban tied to Roe being overturned, five states with a near-total abortion ban enacted after Roe, 11 states with a six-week ban that is not in effect and one state (Texas) with a six-week ban that is in effect, one state with an eight-week ban that is not in effect and four states whose constitutions specifically bar a right to abortion.
The institute also reports that lawmakers in five states (Florida, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming) will likely pass bans if Roe falls.
In other words, more than half of states will likely criminalize abortion, compelling women to complete their pregnancies and give birth or subjecting doctors to prosecution for performing the procedure. This would be a revolution in constitutional law and a revocation of a fundamental right relied upon for decades.
Women and their male allies who find this terrifying had better get ready for the new constitutional hellscape. Codifying Roe in federal statute and restricting federal courts (e.g., denying jurisdiction over the issue, instituting term limits for the Supreme Court) would be impossible so long as the filibuster remains in place. As Senate Democrats ponder a filibuster workaround for voting rights, they should consider an option broad enough to include restoration of constitutional rights curtailed or revoked by the courts.
Whether it is repairing the fundamental right to vote (eviscerated in Shelby County v. Holder and Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee) or securing women’s right to control their own bodies, Senate Democrats should be able to force an up-or-down vote after a reasonable period of debate. Voting rights advocates and pro-choice groups would be well-advised to mount a fierce lobbying effort to persuade recalcitrant Democratic senators to choose fundamental constitutional rights over tyranny of the minority and a radicalized Supreme Court.
Moreover, Democrats would do well to make women’s rights and voting rights top issues in 2022. Every election — for state legislatures, governor’s mansions and Congress — will raise basic questions: Do we want to live in a country where right-wing justices unmoored to precedent snatch away fundamental rights essential to a free people? Does a modern, decent society force women to obtain abortions illegally?
This will be foreign territory for most women, who have never experienced criminalized abortions. Wealthy women may still find access to abortions in blue states, although such states may be fewer and farther away than many expect. But many poorer women — especially women of color — will be forced to obtain illegal abortions, with serious risk of injury and death.
What can forces in favor of reproductive rights do? Much of the action will shift to the states, employing several strategies.
First, there is direct action. While peaceful protest may not sway lawmakers in the Deep South, advocates in more politically competitive states may find peaceful protest, strikes, sickouts and boycotts more effective. When North Carolina adopted its law restricting bathroom use for transgender people in 2017, Reuters reported that boycotts “cost the state economy hundreds of millions of dollars.” Companies, including Deutsche Bank and PayPal, reversed plans to expand in the state, entertainers canceled performances, the NCAA moved its tournament games and the NBA yanked its All-Star game.
In the case of abortion, sports organizations could consider moving events out of states that refuse to respect women’s bodily autonomy. Women and doctors may also defy state laws in acts of civil disobedience, daring authorities to punish them.
Beyond that, Democrats who have neglected state and down-ballot races would do well to recalibrate their campaign strategies. Many state legislative districts are hopelessly gerrymandered, but pickup opportunities remain in many states. Billionaire donors might start directing their dollars toward organizing and advertising in critical races for state lawmakers and for governors (who have veto authority and, in many cases, hold the power to appoint state judges who interpret state law).
As pro-choice forces focus on state statutes and constitutions that may offer protection for women’s reproductive rights, they will also need to engage in state judicial contests. Rhode Island is unique in its lifetime appointment of state supreme court justices. In roughly 20 other states, they must stand for election. Making the right to privacy and personal autonomy top issues in the selection of state judges will be critical to reestablishing abortion access.
Finally, more than half of states have some form of initiative or referendum process that allows voters to decide statutory issues or amend state constitutions. The effort to qualify and pass such measures to protect abortion rights will be critically important.
We are on the cusp of a monumental shift in constitutional law and the right of women to control their own lives. Despite efforts to play down such a revolutionary revocation of women’s rights, a Supreme Court decision reversing decades of precedent will reverberate throughout federal and state politics. Having relied for decades on federal constitutional protections, opponents of forced pregnancy and childbirth had better start organizing themselves and considering their options — from filibuster reform to state judicial races to state referendums. Women’s lives will depend on them.