With Bush, Putin found steel; with Joe Biden, he finds mush. Where is the Berlin airlift for Ukraine today? Instead, Biden appears to be channeling his inner Neville Chamberlain, searching for ways to appease Putin as he amasses Russian forces on the Ukrainian border. The Associated Press reports that “Administration officials have suggested that the U.S. will press Ukraine to formally cede a measure of autonomy within its eastern Donbas region, which is now under de facto control by Russia-backed separatists who rose up against Kyiv in 2014.” (The White House denies this). And Biden has reportedly infuriated our eastern European NATO allies by pushing for an in-person summit with Putin to see “whether or not we can work out any accommodation.” Accommodation? Pushing Ukraine to “accommodate” Moscow under threat of invasion would reward Putin’s aggression — and invite more of it.