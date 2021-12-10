In September, Nathan Ballard-Means, a 4-year-old Ross Elementary School student, was hit by an SUV while on his bike in a crosswalk with his mother near 17th Street NW in Dupont Circle. According to his parents, the child was not seriously hurt; there was no police report and no hospital or doctor visit. The incident, nonetheless, has sparked hysteria as community leaders call on the government for safer streets. Nathan’s father, John Means, tweeted that he was “nearly hit” in traffic, “wishing police were nearby for this insanity.” Means calls himself “a community shaper and real estate development leader” working for a development consulting group. The government tracks traffic accidents; “nearly hit” would be a new category, heretofore unrecorded.
The Ross PTA has devised a safety plan that calls for more protected bike lanes based on the premise that Ross has many students who walk or bike to school. That is not so. They walk, yes, usually accompanied by a parent or guardian, but I doubt any of them bike to school. Responsible parents would not allow their children to bike to school around Dupont Circle. While the nearby 17th Street protected bike lane was still being planned, a mother asked, “Will my children be safe?” A D.C. Department of Transportation representative responded that cycle tracks are designed for children ages 12 and older. The Ross students should not be riding in protected bike lanes. Their only encounter with the cycle tracks should be as pedestrians.
The PTA’s request for more protected bike lanes is based on a faulty premise that cannot produce the safety results hoped for. Nonetheless, the Ross plan was adopted by the Dupont Advisory Neighborhood Commission without community discussion, as Dupont ANC Chair Matthew Holden explained, “because a child was hit.”
Protected bike lanes are dangerous in some circumstances. Separated from the roadway by physical barriers, protected bike lanes are relatively new in the United States. Studies are beginning to show their safety risk depends on factors such as the number of intersections with streets, alleys and driveways and road complexity.
The advice taking shape is that planners should minimize these conflict points when choosing where to place them, according to the Insurance Institute on Highway Safety. The term “protected” is calculated to rebrand what is officially a “cycle track,” which gives cyclists a false sense of safety and a license to speed, run lights and go the wrong way. They are a constant hazard for seniors, toddlers, and the disabled.
On the congested commercial stretch on 17th Street NW, DDOT’s bike plan threatens the delicate balance of commercial and residential interests. The livable/walkable community on 17th Street cannot sustain a speedway for cyclists racing through it. As one of the merchants said, “Bikes can go on other streets. We cannot.”
Traffic analysts point to intersections as the most dangerous part of the road. Protected bike lanes, of course, do not enter intersections and can offer no protection to cyclists or pedestrians.
There is no significant evidence that protected bike lanes lead to improved overall safety, particularly when we consider their cost and trade-offs. Fortunately, the D.C. auditor is probing the cost-effectiveness of DDOT installations, prompted by the fact that the Vision Zero program, which DDOT manages and which the mayor and D.C. Council rely on in blind endorsement of protected bike lanes, is so far going in the wrong direction. Traffic fatalities have gone up in five of the past six years.
The grass-roots Coalition on DDOT Bike Plans is working with DDOT Director Everett Lott to call a town hall on bike plans in January. No one wants to see children injured, but we must ask: Are DDOT cycle tracks making the city safer or more dangerous? Vision Zero might offer a laudable goal, but are protected bike lanes a reasonable way to get us there?
At some point, the responsibilities of the government must end. The streets of the city are not playgrounds.