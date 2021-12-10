This scandal has an American cousin: In November last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who had hectored residents of his state over pandemic rules, was photographed celebrating with friends at Napa Valley’s famed French Laundry restaurant.
Crucially, though, Newsom and his team quickly repented of the “rules for thee but not for me” sin. If you’re part of America’s “ruling class,” you’d better at least publicly honor the rules. The episode did accelerate a recall campaign, but the effort ultimately failed. Newsom also had the advantage of being the Democratic governor of a bluer-than-blue state. Johnson enjoys no such margin for error.
If Tory MPs decide that he is an election liability, they will oust him. On Wednesday in the House of Commons, during Prime Minister’s Questions (or PMQs, as they’re called), the usually unflappable Johnson struggled to fend off a brutal verbal beating as he was assailed from all sides. He apologized for his staff’s behavior and vowed punishment for anyone found to have broken rules — but he has also maintained that no rules were broken.
The scandal is of the sort that commentators say “breaks through.” Particularly infuriating for the British was a leaked video that showed Johnson aides apparently joking about flouting covid rules at the holiday party.
Johnson survived a brush with death from the disease, but has squandered the public goodwill that comes with living through such a nightmare.
After the leaked video of laughing Johnson staffers emerged, Labour leader Keir Starmer said this week that Downing Street is “socially distanced from the truth.” During PMQs, the audible fury in the House went quiet when Starmer recalled the bleak image last spring at the funeral for Prince Philip, when Queen Elizabeth II mourned her husband of 73 years completely alone in church pew, her solitude forced by pandemic restrictions. The contrast with Johnson’s team was devastating.
Anyone who has read British history knows there are moments in the long, long life of the House of Commons when “fundamental things are afoot,” to borrow a phrase from Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College (a sponsor of my radio show). Arnn, a friend of 30 years who once worked as an assistant to Martin Gilbert, Winston Churchill’s official biographer, is a walking repository of stories of the thrust and parry in British politics and a Churchill scholar in his own right.
When I asked him this week to put Johnson’s problems in context, Arnn told me about a memorably horrendous day that Churchill suffered in the House of Commons. It occurred during the abdication crisis, on Dec. 7, 1936 — one day away from falling precisely 85 years before Johnson’s humiliation. Churchill, then a member of Parliament and supporter of King Edward VIII, was jeered and ultimately shouted down. (The House of Commons was built to be a compact, crowded space, and such crescendos of abuse can build in waves, to almost physical assault.)
Johnson wobbled during the PMQs but didn’t retreat. Downing Street must be unnerved, though, by the damning criticism from columnists usually on his side and from readers of the conservative Telegraph writing to the editor (“Letters: Lifelong Tories look on in horror as the PM torpedoes public trust.”) The Daily Mail, another conservative venue, asked in a Thursday headline: “Could the Tories really do the unthinkable and ditch Boris? Mutinous MPs, jitters at HQ, and fears of an even worse week to come.”
Even the great Margaret Thatcher, without suffering remotely the serial scandals that have rocked Johnson’s tenure, was undone by a sudden Conservative revolt and was ousted within a month in 1990. That sort of collapse is in the air.
I asked former president Donald Trump on Wednesday about Johnson, with whom he had a good relationship while in office. Trump didn’t disown the prime minister, but his support wavered — not because of the new scandal, but because Johnson seems to have “gone further left,” specifically regarding climate change. Some Conservative MPs have also griped about Johnson’s green enthusiasm.
I found Trump’s assessment particularly telling because he didn’t cite the scandal unfolding in real time as we talked, but the already shaky ground Johnson occupied. And this is a prime minister who may soon be desperate for every Conservative vote he can get in a leadership fight.
Watch his potential successors: Michael Gove, the 54-year-old housing secretary, reliably the smartest person in any room, and Liz Truss, foreign secretary, at 46 a decade younger than Johnson and perhaps a bridge to a post-Brexit Tory world.