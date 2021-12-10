Virginia has made necessary climate action progress, but our work is just beginning. Climate change does not recognize state or national borders, and so we need determined leadership at the federal level. The Build Back Better Act (BBB) is that essential next step. This House version of the bill passed with the support of Virginia’s climate champions, including Democratic Reps. Elaine Luria, Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, A. Donald McEachin, Abigail Spanberger, Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald E. Connolly. If signed into law, the BBB will make the bold investments we need to reach our clean energy potential, cut carbon pollution by at least 50 percent by 2030 and create good-paying jobs in the process.
In July 2020, Virginia tied its record for the hottest month ever. Not only does extreme heat create severe health risks, but it also has devastating effects on the economy, causing agricultural losses, loss of income for outdoor workers and increased energy costs. Climate change is also causing the Eastern Shore’s salt marshes to disappear faster than they can rebuild themselves, leaving the rest of Virginia more vulnerable to rising sea levels and climate-fueled extreme weather. Already, extreme weather events are imposing severe costs on our state: From 2010 to 2020, Virginia experienced 40 extreme weather events that resulted in up to $10 billion in damages.
Fortunately, we have an opportunity to address the climate crisis with the BBB. By transitioning to clean energy and improving energy efficiency, we can lower the pollution levels that are driving increasingly extreme temperatures and protect the livelihoods of all Virginians.
The BBB presents tremendous opportunities for economic growth right here in Virginia. The BBB will help bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, supporting more than 556,000 manufacturing jobs and more than 312,000 construction jobs annually. Because manufacturers currently account for only 8.2 percent of total output in Virginia, employing 233,000 workers, our state stands to benefit tremendously from the investments proposed by the Biden administration to retool and revitalize U.S. manufacturing.
Clean-energy jobs will also increase if the BBB is passed. Already, nearly 90,000 Virginians are working in clean energy, including in our state’s growing offshore wind sector. The investments proposed in the BBB will create good-paying jobs — from building and maintaining electric vehicle charging infrastructure and electric transit to solar and wind installation and maintenance. As we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which laid bare the inequities in our labor market and resulted in stagnated wages, we need these family-sustaining jobs for Virginians now more than ever.
Transitioning to clean energy will not only create jobs but will also put money back in the pockets of middle-class and working families. The investments in the BBB will lower electricity bills, reduce heating and cooling costs through energy efficiency and make electric vehicles more affordable for all consumers.
As the Senate considers the BBB, I urge Virginia’s congressional leadership to continue supporting the bill’s final passage when the time comes. The BBB’s climate provisions reflect what Virginians want; a recent poll found that 66 percent of Virginians are in favor of clean-energy investments.
Time is running out to address climate change, create more jobs and boost Virginia’s economy. Every action that we take now must be seen through the lens of the climate crisis, and Congress has the urgent opportunity to make historic impacts. Virginia must continue to lead in federal action, just as it does in state efforts.