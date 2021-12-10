But at Johnson’s residence, 10 Downing Street, staff were still (allegedly) enjoying wine and cheese boards as families across the country put theirs away, wistfully hoping they’d be able to use them with friends and family in 2021. The Mirror newspaper recently revealed that the party, apparently held on Dec. 18, 2020, was jam-packed with people, who showed little interest in social distancing. It was, according to one attendee, a “covid nightmare.”
Meanwhile, most Britons were forced to celebrate with loved ones on Zoom or through panes of glass. People in the areas worst affected were told that they had to stay home on the holiday itself and would not be allowed to see anyone outside their household for Christmas meals. A memorable headline in the Times read: “Christmas cancelled by surging mutant coronavirus.” The overwhelming majority of people followed the rules. Millions spent the holidays alone.
For weeks, various officials in Johnson’s orbit have denied that any party happened. But this week, television channel ITV provided leaked footage of a mock press briefing rehearsal from the time of the party. In the video, Johnson’s communications team laughs and jokes about precisely how they should answer questions about a clear breach of the rules. While trying out various ways to defend the indefensible, the spokesperson laughingly floats one option: “It was a business meeting.” It’s hard to watch the recording and not come to the conclusion that they found it amusing to lie about a party that would likely have been illegal at the time.
For Americans, it probably sounds like a storm in a teacup. After all, President Donald Trump’s administration held several Christmas gatherings, and even hosted a superspreader event at the White House, in violation of public health guidelines. The alleged party at 10 Downing Street was tiny by comparison. But despite transatlantic cultural differences, there are some universal political languages. Hypocrisy, coverups and laughing at your constituents are three of the most toxic forces in politics everywhere. This story has all three.
Now we’ve entered an even more absurd phase of this story, with a new defense that might be called Schroedinger’s Party. The official line from Johnson was that the party, which apparently took place in his own residence, “may or may not have happened.”
In isolation, the Christmas party scandal probably would have just blown over. An error in judgment, surely, but nothing that’s politically fatal. But this latest revelation follows others. Johnson has already faced intense criticism for cronyism. His government stands accused of handing out lucrative contracts to people who were friends with ministers. This has led to accusations that Johnson is presiding over a “chumocracy” — a system in which money flows to those who have pals in 10 Downing Street.
In November, Johnson’s government defended a Conservative member of Parliament who had been accused of using his public portfolio for private profit, only to reverse course when public outrage grew too loud. And just this week, while the Christmas party report was exploding across the airwaves, an official ruling found that the Conservative party had failed to properly disclose a donation that was used to refurbish Johnson’s private residence — the very place where the party had allegedly taken place.
These episodes pale in comparison to the constant flood of much more worrying scandals that emanated from the Trump administration. (Refurbishing an apartment and holding a Christmas party are hardly akin to using arms deliveries to pressure an ally into revealing compromising information about a president’s political opponent.) Yet the cumulative effect of all the negative stories about Johnson has taken its toll. In the British press it is now rare to hear him mentioned without the word “sleaze.” The English language has a better word for it: corruption.
Just a few months ago, Johnson and the Tories had been leading in poll after poll; now, according to at least one survey, Labour has now opened up a six-point lead. Eight in 10 Britons now agree with the statement: “There is one rule for the government and one rule for everyone else.” And more than half of people surveyed in one poll said it was time for Johnson to resign.
But the rot goes deeper. Many experts see these mounting scandals and deceptions as part of a serious erosion of British democracy. Worryingly, while 48 percent of Britons took the cynical view that politicians are merely out for themselves in 2014, that figure jumped to 63 percent this week. Just 5 percent believe politicians are working primarily for the good of the country.
As democracy withers, can Boris survive? Johnson, like Trump, has long mystified his critics with his skill at dodging scandals that would torpedo the careers of other less bombastic politicians. But he might finally be brought down, a bit unexpectedly, by a Christmas party. For Boris, one too many mince pies might finally make him political mincemeat.