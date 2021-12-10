For weeks, various officials in Johnson’s orbit have denied that any party happened. But this week, television channel ITV provided leaked footage of a mock press briefing rehearsal from the time of the party. In the video, Johnson’s communications team laughs and jokes about precisely how they should answer questions about a clear breach of the rules. While trying out various ways to defend the indefensible, the spokesperson laughingly floats one option: “It was a business meeting.” It’s hard to watch the recording and not come to the conclusion that they found it amusing to lie about a party that would likely have been illegal at the time.