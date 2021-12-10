But whatever rainbow hues of race and sexual orientation are visible in the group photos, American elites across the political spectrum are actually becoming less representative in one way: Most of them hold college degrees, and many also have advanced degrees, often from highly selective institutions.The college-educated are only about a third of the population, so they cannot build a durable majority without wooing other voters into the fold. With educational polarization rising — and older dividing lines like race beginning to fade — the left cannot afford to forget just how different educated people are from whatever demographic group they are supposed to represent.