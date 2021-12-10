Q: Just wondering! We just saw this fun PowerPoint that the former White House chief of staff was emailing around with a full plan for using an allegation that China infiltrated our voting infrastructure to seize control of the 2020 election and count only some votes, so we … just wanted to check in about it. Didn’t feel super democratic, frankly.
A: Oh, that. Well, fortunately, that didn’t get implemented, and also the graphic design was very poor, so it’s not, like, a real thing we needed to worry about.
Q: Wasn’t it?
A: It seems as though you want the answer to be yes, but obviously the answer is no! We’re not worried. Yes, people who do not fundamentally respect the outcome of the last election are now trying to gain power all over the country, both at the state and local levels, and yes, because of gerrymandering, a party that lacks a majority can still impose much more of its will than you might like, and yes, armed insurrectionists did storm the Capitol to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power mere months ago.
Q: But?
A: Oh, “but”! Yes. But, we clearly aren’t worried, because there is a voting rights bill we could pass that would at least help secure the ability of people to vote in free and fair elections and have those votes counted, regardless of the restrictions of their local jurisdiction, and we simply … aren’t passing it!
Q: Why not?
A: Have you heard of something called the filibuster?
Q: No.
A: It’s essential! All the best democracies have it! At least, we have it, and we’re fine. We’re fine. Everything’s fine here.
Q: Are you fine?
A: Could a country that wasn’t fine do this? [Points to a map that indicates that covid-19 is still rampant, hundreds of thousands of people are dead, and only 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.]
Q: Is that the map you meant to show us —
A: It is the map we have!
Q: I’m … worried, America.
A: Look, a lot of the things that seem so worrying are actually old traditions here. America’s high democratic republican aspirations and its devastating failures to implement them are its oldest! A representative democracy is something we’ve always been approaching but have never quite actually reached. If we stopped telling people that democracy was good and worth doing because we have never yet entirely achieved it, we would have been ominously silent for the past 250 years.
Q: Well, now that you put it that way, I’m less worried about what’s going on over in the rest of the world! It sounds as if that’s traditional, too!
A: No! That is actually very bad, and you should be extremely worried! We’re all very worried!
Q: Are you okay?
A: This isn’t about us. This is about democracy. Let’s just enjoy the summit, okay?